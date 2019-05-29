Jaykay Enterprises Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Name: Nirmal Kumar R Ruia Veenabai N. Ruia

Address: 417, Samudra Mahal, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai- 400 018
Folio No.:- 542220
Share Certificate No.:- 42257
Distinctive Nos.:- 1292036 to 1292072
No. of Shares: - 37

Published on May 29, 2019
