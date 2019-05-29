Pursuant to the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in their Meeting held today has interalia: -

1.Approved audited financial results for

18-19.



2. Reappointed Dr. K.B. Agarwal (00339934) and Shri K.N. Mehrotra (06749349) as an Independent Director, for a period of 5 years w.e.f. 1.4.19, in terms of Reg. 17(1A) of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 and subject to the approval of the shareholders in forthcoming AGM.



3.Reappointed Shri R.K. Tandon (00159472) and Shri A. K. Dalmia (00789089) who would be completing 5 years term as an Independent Directors in ensuing AGM, subject to approval of the Shareholders.

4. AGM will be held on on 14.8.19 at Kanpur at 12.00 Noon

5. For AGM Register of Members and Share Transfer Books to remain closed from 7.8.19 to 14.8.19 (both day inclusive) for the purpose of AGM.



The meeting commenced at 12.00 Noon and concluded at 3.30 P.M. Kindly take a note of the same and inform the Members accordingly.



Pdf Link: Jaykay Enterprises Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com