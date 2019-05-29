Jaykay Enterprises Ltd. - Register Of Members And Share Transfer Books Of The Company Will Remain Closed From Wednesday The 7Th August 2019 To Friday 14Th August 2019 (Both Day Inclusive)

Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Board Meeting held today has interalia decided that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday the 7th August 2019 to Friday 14th August 2019 (both day inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting of the Company

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com