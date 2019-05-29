Jaypee Infratech Ltd - Clarifies on news item

With reference to news appeared in www.business-standard.com dated May 29, 2019 quoting "Adani offers lenders Rs 500 cr upfront in fresh bid for Jaypee Infratech", Jaypee Infratech Ltd has submitted to BSE a copy of Clarification is enclosed.

Published on May 29, 2019
