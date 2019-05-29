Jaysynth Dyestuff (India) Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend (AGM on Sept 18, 2019)

Jaysynth Dyestuff India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended an Equity Dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 @ 15% (Rs. 0.15 paise per Equity Share) subject to the approval of members at the ensuing 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

AGM on Sept 18, 2019

