J.B.Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Clarification sought from JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

The Exchange has sought clarification from JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd on May 28, 2019, with reference to news appeared in https://economictimes.indiatimes.com dated May 28, 2019 quoting "JB Chemicals promoters to offload 57% stake".

The reply is awaited.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.