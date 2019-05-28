J.B.Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Clarifies on News item

With reference to news appeared in https://economictimes.indiatimes.com dated May 28, 2019 quoting "JB Chemicals promoters to offload 57% stake", JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd has submitted to BSE a copy of Clarification is enclosed.

Pdf Link: J.B.Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Clarifies on News item

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.