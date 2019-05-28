JBM Auto Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, have recommended the dividend on equity shares of the Company @ 45% (i.e. Rs. 2.25/- per equity share of Rs. 5/- each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.



The dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing 23rd Annual General Meeting, will be paid within 30 days of the conclusion of the ensuing 23rd Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Jbm Auto Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com