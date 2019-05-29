Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we have published Extract of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019, which has appeared in Financial Express (English) all over India edition and Navshakti (Marathi) Mumbai edition on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. The cuttings of the newspaper advertisement are enclosed herewith for your record and reference.

Pdf Link: Jd Orgochem Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

