Jd Orgochem Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, inter-alia, considered and approved the following:



1. Audited Financial Results of the Company, for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019. Copy of the Audited Financial Results is enclosed along with the Reports of the Auditors thereon and a declaration duly signed by the Chief Financial Officer stating that the said reports are with unmodified opinion.



2. Audited Annual Accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.



3. Recommended the re-appointment of the following independent directors of the Company based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, for the second term of 5 years as prescribed under section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 with effect from September 24, 2019 up to September 23, 2024, subject to approval of the members at the ensuing 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company:



Sr. No. Name of Director Effective Date

1 Umesh Trikamdas Chandan September 24, 2019

2 Mitesh Dilip Sejpal September 24, 2019



We further wish to inform that in terms of Circular No. LlST/COMP/14/2018-19 dated June 20, 2018 issued by BSE Limited, Umesh Trikamdas Chandan, and Mitesh Dilip Sejpal have not been debarred from holding the office of a Director by virtue of any order by SEBI or any other authority.



Further Umesh Trikamdas Chandan and Mitesh Dilip Sejpal are not related to any of the Directors of the Company.



Brief profile and additional information of the appointees who are proposed to be appointed/re-appointed are enclosed herewith as Annexure - A.



4. Appointment of M/s. KDT & Associates, Practising Company Secretary as a Scrutinizer for the ensuing 45th Annual General Meeting of the Company.



5. Approval of Boards Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019.



6. Appointment of Nisha Mody of M/s. Nisha Mody & Associates, Chartered Accountant (Firm Registration Number: 124085W) as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2019-20. Brief Profile is enclosed herewith as Annexure -B.



7. Approval of 45th Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, 20th September, 2019.





