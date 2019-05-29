In accordance with Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018, for the Quarter ended March 31, 2019, based on the certificate received from CIL Securities Limited (RTA), which is enclosed herewith, we hereby confirm that within 15 days of receipt of the securities received for dematerialization that:



a) The securities comprised in the said Certificate(s) of Security have been listed on the Stock Exchanges; and



b) The said Certificate (s) after due verification have been mutilated and cancelled and the name of the depository has been substituted in our records as the registered owner.



Pdf Link: Jeevan Scientific Technology Ltd - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com