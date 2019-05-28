Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend (AGM on July 30, 2019)

Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 10.20 (102%) per equity share of Rs.10/- each on 4589378 equity shares of the Company.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

