Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Fixes Book Closure For Dividend & AGM.

Fixes Book Closure date starting from 24.07.2019 to 30.07.2019 for the purpose of payment of Dividend & AGM.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
