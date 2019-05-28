Jet Airways (India) Ltd. - Clarification sought from Jet Airways (India) Ltd

The Exchange has sought clarification from Jet Airways (India) Ltd with respect to news article appearing

1. "Fraud Detected At Jet Airways Led To Naresh Goyal s Arrest, Says Official"
Source: www.bloombergquint.com May 27, 2019

2. "Hindujas plan to acquire Jet Airways flies into Dutch hurdle"
Source: www.dnaindia.com May 28, 2019

3. "Regional Labour Commissioner to issue summons to Jets Goyal"
Source: www.thehindubusinessline.com May 28, 2019

The reply is awaited.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Jet Airways (India) Ltd

