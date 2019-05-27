Jet Airways (India) Ltd. - Clarifies on News item

With reference to news appeared in www.business-standard.com dated May 23, 2019 quoting "Hindujas & Etihad fail to strike a deal on Jet", Jet Airways (India) Ltd has submitted to BSE a copy of Clarification is enclosed.

Pdf Link: Jet Airways (India) Ltd. - Clarifies on News item

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Jet Airways (India) Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.