Jetking Infotrain Ltd. - Rectification In Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 27Th May 2019

We refer to our letter dated May 27, 2019 intimating the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 27th May, 2019 wherein inter-alia the following matter was submitted:
2. No dividend has been recommended for FY 2019-20;
There was a typographical error in the financial year, which should be read as FY 2018-19 instead of FY 2019-20.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
