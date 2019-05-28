We refer to our letter dated May 27, 2019 intimating the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 27th May, 2019 wherein inter-alia the following matter was submitted:

2. No dividend has been recommended for FY 2019-20;

There was a typographical error in the financial year, which should be read as FY 2018-19 instead of FY 2019-20.



Pdf Link: Jetking Infotrain Ltd. - Rectification In Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 27Th May 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com