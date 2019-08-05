It is to inform you that in pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015, trading window of the Company shall be closed from 05th August,2019 till 48 hours after the announcement of the outcome of Board Meeting of the Company to the Stock Exchange (both days inclusive), for Directors and all concern parties including employee, as the Board of Director meeting to be held on 14th August,2019 is to consider the unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended on 30th June ,2019.

Pdf Link: Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd. - Closure of Trading Window

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com