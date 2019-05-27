The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 27, 2019 being commenced at 5.15 p.m. and concluded at 8:15 p.m. inter-alia, has among other business considered and approved the followings:.



1.Approved and taken on record the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 along with Auditors Report given by our Statutory Auditors of the Company (Copy Enclosed).



2.The Company has appointed M/s. Dhirendra Maurya & Associates, as Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2018-19.



3.The Company has appointed M/s. Motilal & Associates, as Internal Auditor for the financial year 2019-20.



4.The Company has decided to close down its manufacturing facilities at Thane and will continuing the business operations with focus on the trading activity.



5.The Company has reconstituted its Nomination & Remuneration Committee.



Pdf Link: Jik Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com