Jinaams Dress Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

We wish to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors was held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 03:00 P.M. at the registered office of the company situated at Plot No. 524, Road No.5, G.I.D.C., Sachin, Surat - 394230, Gujarat, have discussed and approved following major businesses:



1. Appointed Mrs. Neha Vishal Oswal (DIN: 07091407), Whole Time Director of the company as Chairperson of the Company.

2. Appointed Mr. Ranjit Kejriwal, Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor for F.Y. 2018-19 to F.Y. 2019-20.

3. Appointed M/s. V. M. Patel & Associates, Cost Accountant (Firm Registration No: 101519) as Cost Auditor for the financial Year 2019-20.



4. Consideration and approval of the Standalone Audited Financial Results along with Audit Report thereon for the half year and year ended on March 31, 2019 but Audited Financial Results were not finalised due to some unavoidable Circumstances, the Board of Directors decided to consider it and decided to adjourn the meeting till Wednesday, 05th June, 2019 at 03.00 P.M. for the approval of audited financial results for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2019 along with Auditors Report.



The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 03:00 p.m. and concluded at 07:45 p.m.



This is for your information and record.



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com