Jindal Capital Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith newspaper advertisement published in Financial Express and Jansatta, both dated 1st August, 2019 about intimation of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on 13th August, 2019 to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results on Standalone basis for the Quarter / Year ended 30th June, 2019.

Published on August 03, 2019
