Jindal Cotex Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Will Be Held On Tuesday, The 13Th Day Of August, 2019 At 4:00 P.M.

JINDAL COTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The meeting of Board of Directors will be held on Tuesday, the 13th day of August, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. at the Registered Office, to consider interalia and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019 and to transact other business item as set out in the agenda.

Published on August 03, 2019
