Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on Thursday, 30th day of May, 2019, has inter alia recommended a final dividend @ 5% on paid up equity share capital i.e. Rs. 0.05/- Paisa per equity shares of F.V. Rs. 1/- each;for the Financial Year 2018-2019.

Pdf Link: Jindal Worldwide Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com