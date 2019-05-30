Jindal Worldwide Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on Thursday, 30th day of May, 2019, has inter alia recommended a final dividend @ 5% on paid up equity share capital i.e. Rs. 0.05/- Paisa per equity shares of F.V. Rs. 1/- each;for the Financial Year 2018-2019.

Published on May 30, 2019
