pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015,the Board of Directors at their meeting held on Thursday, 30th day of May, 2019 has inter alia Considered and approved the resignation of Mr. Jitendra Agrawal from the Board of Directors of the Company under the category of Non-Executive Non-Independent Director under Section 168 of the Companies Act, 2013 w.e.f. 01st June, 2019.

Pdf Link: Jindal Worldwide Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com