Jindal Worldwide Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015,the Board of Directors at their meeting held on Thursday,30th day of May,2019 which was duly commenced at 06:30 P.M. and concluded with vote of thanks at 07:50 P.M. at the registered office of the Company,has inter alia:
a. considered,approved and taken on record Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results & Statement of Assets and Liabilities of the Company for the period 31st March, 2019.
b.recommended a final dividend @ 5% on paid up equity share capital i.e. Rs. 0.05/- Paisa per equity shares of F.V. Rs. 1/- each;for the FY 2018-2019.
c.Considered and approved the resignation of Mr. Jitendra Agrawal from the Board of Directors of the Company,w.e.f. 01/06/2019
d.Considered & approved the Revised Code Of Fair Disclosure Of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information & Code Of Conduct For Prevention Of The Insider Trading under Regulations 8 & 9,respectively,of SEBI (PIT) Regulations,2015;we.f.01/04/2019

Pdf Link: Jindal Worldwide Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
TOPICS
Jindal Worldwide Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor