Jiya Eco-Products Ltd - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.20 per equity share of the Company, for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, which shall be paid subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
