Jk Lakshmi Cement Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

In continuation of our letter dated 24th May 2019 on the subject, attached herewith is the transcript/ minutes of the aforesaid conference call. This is for your information and necessary action.

Pdf Link: Jk Lakshmi Cement Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.