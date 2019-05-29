We enclose herewith copies of the Notice published by the Company for the attention of equity shareholders in respect of transfer of equity shares to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) in the following newspapers pursuant to Rule 6 of the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016, as amended upto date:



(1) The Financial Express (all editions) in English

(2) Jagruk Times (Sirohi edition)





Kindly take the same on record.



Pdf Link: Jk Lakshmi Cement Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com