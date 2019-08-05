1. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, we wish to inform you that for the purpose of determining materiality of an event or information and for the purpose of making disclosures to the Stock Exchanges under the said Regulations, the Company had authorised Shri O. P. Goyal, Whole-time Director of the Company, Shri V. Kumaraswamy, Chief Finance Officer and Shri Suresh Chander Gupta, Vice President & Company Secretary, as already intimated to your exchange vide our letter dt. 1st December 2015.

2. Since, Shri A. S. Mehta has been appointed as President & Director and Shri O. P. Goyal has ceased to be a Whole-time Director of the Company and accordingly Shri A. S. Mehta, President & Director has been authorised for the purpose of determining materiality of an event or information and for the purpose of making disclosures to the Stock Exchanges under the said Regulations in place of Shri O. P. Goyal.

Pdf Link: Jk Paper Ltd. - Information Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

