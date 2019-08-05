This is to inform you that during the month of July, 2019 following equity Shares of the Company (ISIN INE823G01014) have been dematerialised/ rematerialised. In this connection we send herewith Compact Disc (CD) Containing details of shares dematerialised/ rematerialised:-

Name of Depository No.of Shares Demat. No.of shares Remat.

National Securities Depository Ltd 727 NIL

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd 299 NIL

We confirm that share certificate(s) for the dematerialised share have been duly concelled and name of the depository NSDL and CDSL have been entered in the Companiesrecord as a registered owner of the above Shares.

The above information is based on information received from our RTA and being send in compliance of regulation 74(5)SEBI (Depository & Participants) Regulation, 2018.

Pdf Link: J.K.Cement Ltd. - Monthly Demat For The Month Of July 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com