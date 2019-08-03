Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended in 2018 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Board Meeting held today has interalia Considered, approved and taken on record the Unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the 1st Quarter Ended on 30th June, 2019. Accordingly, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we enclose herewith aforesaid Results along with Limited Review Report. A copy of the above is being uploaded in the Companys website www.jkcement.com and also filed/uploaded on website of BSE and NSE.

The meeting commenced at 2 P.M. and concluded at 3:30 P.M.



Pdf Link: J.K.Cement Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

