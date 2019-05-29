J.Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

J. Kumar Infraprojects Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended dividend of Rs. 2.25/- per equity share (i.e. 45% on the Face value of Rs. 5/- per Equity Share) for the financial year 2018-2019, which is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com