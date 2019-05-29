J.Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Directors recommended dividend of Rs 2.25/- per equity share (i.e. 45% on the Face value of Rs 5/- per Equity Share) for the financial year 2018-2019, which is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company.

