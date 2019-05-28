Sub.: Intimation regarding payment of redemption amount to the Non-Convertible Debentureholders

[Tranche V - Option II - 2016 (II)]



Ref: JM Financial Credit Solutions Limited/Company Code: 10978



In continuation to our letter dated April 2, 2019 and pursuant to Regulation 57(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we, JM Financial Credit Solutions Limited (the Company), wish to inform that the Company has duly made the payment of redemption amount, including the premium on redemption, on May 28, 2019 to the debentureholder of the Tranche V - Option II non-convertible debentures as on the record date i.e. Monday, May 13, 2019.

Pdf Link: Jm Financial Credit Solutions Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

