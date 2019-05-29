Sub: Allotment of Equity Shares arising out of the exercise of Options under Employees Stock Option Scheme -Series 5, Series 7, Series 9, Series 10 and Series 11



Pursuant to the exercise of Stock Options by the eligible employees under the Employees Stock Option Scheme, the Allotment Committee of the Board, at its meeting held today, has allotted 9,37,321 equity shares of the face value of Re.1/- (Rupee One Only) each as per the details given below:



Sr. No. Series No. of Stock Options exercised

1. Employee Stock Option Scheme - Series 5 2,95,182

2. Employee Stock Option Scheme - Series 7 8,002

3. Employee Stock Option Scheme - Series 9 89,755

4. Employee Stock Option Scheme - Series 10 2,76,568

5. Employee Stock Option Scheme - Series 11 2,67,814

Total 9,37,321



Subsequent to the allotment of equity shares as above, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company is Rs. 84,08,68,784/- representing 84,08,68,784 equity shares of the face value of Re. l/- each.



Pdf Link: Jm Financial Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com