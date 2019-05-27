Jm Financial Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are furnishing herewith the details regarding the loss of 2 (two) share certificates representing 5,000 equity shares of the Company.

Published on May 27, 2019
JM Financial Ltd

