Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are furnishing herewith the details regarding the issue of 12 (twelve) duplicate share certificates representing 51,250 equity shares of the Company.

Pdf Link: Jm Financial Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Published on May 30, 2019
