We wish to inform you that one of our material subsidiaries, namely, JM Financial Products Limited (JMFPL), has filed the Tranche II prospectus, with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai, BSE Limited and the Securities and Exchange Board of India in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008, as amended. The said Tranche II prospectus is dated July 31, 2019 and pertains to the public issue of Secured NCDs with a base issue size of ?100 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to ?400 crore aggregating up to ?500 crore, which is within the Shelf Limit.



Further we are also enclosing herewith the press release dated August 3, 2019 made by JMFPL in this regard.

We request you to disseminate the above information on your website.



Pdf Link: Jm Financial Ltd. - Public Issue By JM Financial Products Limited, By Way Of The Tranche II Issue Of Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures Of Face Value ?1,000 Each ("Secured Ncds") With A Base Issue Size Of ?100 Crore With An Option To Retain Oversubscription Up To ?400 Crore, Aggregating Up To ?500 Crore (Tranche II Issue) Which Is Within The Shelf Limit Of ? 2,000 Crore (Shelf Limit)

