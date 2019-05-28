Jm Financial Products Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

In continuation to our letter dated April 10, 2019 and pursuant to Regulation 57(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we, JM Financial Products Limited (the Company), wish to inform that the Company has duly made the payment of redemption amount, including premium on redemption, on May 28, 2019 to the debenture holders of the below mentioned Non-Convertible Debentures as on the record date i.e. Monday, May 13,2019:
Detail name on Bolt system: JMFPL-ZC-28-5-19-PVT
Scrip Code: 954238
Scrip ID on Bolt system: OJMFPL19E
ISIN:INE523H07429

Published on May 28, 2019
