The Scrutinizers Report in respect of resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting held on 3rd August, 2019 pursuant to Regulation 44 (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 is attached herewith for the perusal of your good office.

