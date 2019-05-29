Joindre Capital Services Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s

CRD, BSE Ltd, Mum - 400001

The Board of Directors at their Meeting held on 29-05-2019 at 4.30 p.m. among other things, have considered, approved & taken on record the foll:

Accepted the Unwillingness of M/s.Jigna Sheth & Assoc. to act as Statutory Auditors for the FY 2019-20, after the conclusion of 24th AGM, due to their preoccupation with other engagements.5.Appointed M/s.S.Rakhecha & Co., C.A.,as an Auditor of the Co. for FY 2019-20.The above BM was concluded at 5.00 pm.

