The Board of Directors at their Meeting held on 29-05-2019 at 4.30 p.m. among other things, have considered, approved & taken on record the foll:



Re-appointed Mr.Ravi Jain, Mrs.Sonali Chaudhari & Mr.Veepin Thokal who would be completing 5 yr term as Non Exec. Ind. Directors, subject to approval of members at the AGM.

Pdf Link: Joindre Capital Services Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

