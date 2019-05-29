Joindre Capital Services Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Sub: OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING - RECOMMENDATION OF DIVIDEND

Ref: Intimation of Recommendation of Dividend for the financial year 2018-19 under

Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015



At the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 29th May 2019, the Board has recommended a Dividend of Rs. 0.75 per Equity Share of Rs. 10 each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.



The information is being filed pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Kindly take the same on your records.



