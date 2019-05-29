CRD, BSE Ltd, Mum - 400001

The Board of Directors at their Meeting held on 29-05-2019 at 4.30 p.m. have considered, approved & taken on record the foll:

1. Audited St&alone Fin. Results for the QTR & YR ended 31-03-2019 & Cons. Fin. result for the YR ended 31-03-2019. Encl please find herewith aforesaid Results alongwith Auditors Report. A Declaration relating to Unmodified opinion on Standalone & Cons. Fin. Statements for YR ended 31-03-2019, pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (LODR) Reg 2015, is encl.

2. Recommended dividend of Rs. 0.75 per Eq share for the YR ended 31-3-2019, subject to approval of members at AGM.

3. Re-appointed Mr.Ravi Jain, Mrs.Sonali Chaudhari & Mr.Veepin Thokal who would be completing 5 yr term as Non Exec. Ind. Directors, subject to approval of members at the AGM.

4. Accepted the Unwillingness of M/s.Jigna Sheth & Assoc. to act as Statutory Auditors for the FY 2019-20, after the conclusion of 24th AGM, due to their preoccupation with other engagements.

5. Appointed M/s.S.Rakhecha & Co., C.A.,as an Auditor of the Co. for FY 2019-20.

The above BM was concluded at 5.00 pm.



Pdf Link: Joindre Capital Services Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com