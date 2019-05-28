We wish to submit that:



1. there are certain waivers to the terms contained in the information memorandum dated June 5, 2018 as amended from time to time (Information Memorandum) filed by JSW GMR Cricket Private Limited (formerly known as GMR Sports Private Limited) (Company) in relation to INR 5,500,000,000 non-convertible debentures issued by the Company.



2. the Company has in accordance with the debenture trust deed dated June 1, 2018 as amended by way of amendment deed dated September 6, 2018 and as further amended by way of a second amendment deed dated November 29, 2018 entered into between the Company and IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited, as the debenture trustee (Debenture Trustee) obtained written consent from the Debenture Trustee (acting upon written instructions of the relevant Debenture Holders) for the release of the first ranking and exclusive pledge created by JSW Sports Private Limited (Pledgor) over 587593 (Five Lakh Eighty Seven Thousand Five Hundred and Ninety Three) Equity Shares constituting 50% (fifty per cent) of the total Equity Shares of the Company pursuant to the unattested pledge agreement dated June 1, 2018 made between the Pledgor and the Debenture Trustee.

Pdf Link: Jsw Gmr Cricket Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 51 (1), (2) - Price Sensitive information / disclosure of event / Information

