Jsw Gmr Cricket Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 (5) - Certificate from Debenture Trustee

We are pleased to submit the Certificate received from the Debenture Trustee as per Regulation 52(5) of the Listing Regulations.

Pdf Link: Jsw Gmr Cricket Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 (5) - Certificate from Debenture Trustee

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor