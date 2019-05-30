Jsw Techno Projects Management Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 (5) - Certificate from Debenture Trustee

Compliance Certificate under Regulation 52(5) along with the Financial Results

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
