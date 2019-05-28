Pursuant to Regulation 52(7) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company hereby confirms that there were no deviations in use of proceeds of issue of non-convertible debt securities from the objects stated in the offer documents, for the half year and year ended March 31, 2019.

Please take the above on record.



Pdf Link: Jtpm Atsali Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 (7) - Statement of Material Deviations in proceeds of issue of NCD / NCRP

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com