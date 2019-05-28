Jtpm Atsali Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 - Declaration for Audit Report/s with Unmodified Opinion(s)

Pursuant to Regulation 52(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 I, Rahul Kumar Mundra, Chief Financial Officer of JTPM Atsali Limited (the Company) hereby declare that M/s. Shah Gupta & Co., Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors have issued an Audit Report on the Annual Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 with unmodified opinion.

We request you to kindly take the same on record.



