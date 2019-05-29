We hereby intimate you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. on Wednesday, 29th May, 2019 at the registered office of the Company, wherein the Board considered and approved, inter-alia:



1. Declaration of Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.01 (one Paise) per Equity Share i.e. 0.20% of the paid-up share value of Rs. 05/- per Equity Share.

2. The interim dividend will be paid on and from 18th June, 2019 to those members whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company and as beneficial owners, determined with reference to the Record Date of Tuesday, 11th June, 2019, already announced for the purpose.



Pdf Link: Jump Networks Ltd - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com