In continuation of our intimation dated 24th May, 2019 and pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, the Record date of 7th June, 2019 has been fixed for the purpose of entitlement of the Shareholders to the Interim Dividend for 2018-19, if any, declared by the Board of Directors of the Company.



This is for your information and records.

Pdf Link: Jump Networks Ltd - Intimation Of Record Date For Declaration Of Interim Dividend, 2018-19, If Any

